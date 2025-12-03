Dayton hopeful recruit from Belgium will join roster this season

Grant also said, "The visa process and everything else that comes with that, that’s a process. We’re going to keep our fingers crossed that everything goes well and we can solidify that."

Dayton announced the signing of Pouedet on Nov. 25. In a press release, Grant described him as "a seasoned point guard" who will bring “experience and skill to our team.”

Pouedet averaged 8.2 points, 6.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game for the Kortrijk Spurs in the BNXTLeague in Belgium in his most recent full season.

Pouedet is the latest overseas recruit signed by Dayton. It’s a growing list. The coaches added Amaël L’Etang, of France, and Hamad Mousa, of Qatar, late in the 2024 recruiting period.

A year earlier, in July 2023, Dayton signed Petras Padegimas, of Lithuania.

Vasilije Erceg, of Serbia, committed to Dayton on March 24, 2023, though he didn’t last long on campus before returning home.

Mike Sharavjamts, of Mongolia, committed to Dayton in December 2021 and played one season for the Flyers.

Dayton’s other international recruits signed since Grant was hired in 2017 include: Jhery Matos (Dominican Republic); Jordy Tshimanga (Canada); Moulaye Sissoko (Mali); Toumani Camara (Belgium); Kobe Elvis (Canada); Isaac Jack (Canada). All of those recruits, except Sissoko, were transfers.

Dayton has added three other players after the first semester in Grant’s tenure.

• Zimi Nwokeji committed to Dayton in December 2019 during a post-graduate year at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. He arrived on campus in January 2020 but sat out that season as a redshirt.

• Chase Johnson left the Florida Gators in December 2018 and joined the Dayton roster in January 2019. Transfers had to sit out a season then, so he didn’t play until the 2019-20 season.

• Mustapha Amzil, of Finland, signed with Dayton in November 2020, started practicing in December and made his debut on Dec. 31, 2020.

Amzil added depth for a team that had just lost a starting forward, Johnson, who left the program in December 2020.

Pouedet’s addition would also help a roster that has two guards on the bench.

• Dayton lost freshman guard Jaron McKie to a season-ending injury in the offseason.

• Sophomore guard Adam Njie Jr. remains sidelined by “potential eligibility issues.” He has not traveled with the team to recent road games but has been on the bench for home games.

“Recruiting never stops for us,” Grant said. “Our assistant coaches have a lot of contacts with people all across the country that put him on our radar.”