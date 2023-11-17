Dayton hopes to end season on high note in final PFL game at Davidson

The Dayton Flyers could play spoiler in Pioneer Football League in the final week of the regular season.

Dayton (1-6, 3-7) plays Davidson (7-3, 6-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Richardson Stadium in Davidson, N.C. Davidson trails Drake (7-3, 7-0) by a game in the PFL standings. If Drake loses an 11 a.m. game Saturday at Butler (7-3, 5-2), Davidson would share the PFL title with a victory against Dayton.

If Drake and Davidson tie for first place, Davidson wins the tiebreaker and earns the PFL’s Football Championship Subdivision playoff bid for the third straight season. Drake has never earned a playoff bid. It last shared the title in 2012.

Dayton had a chance to earn the PFL’s playoff bid entering the final week of the regular season last year but lost 24-23 to Davidson at Welcome Stadium. It will close the season Saturday with a chance to avoid its first last-place finish since 2006. It’s tied with Presbyterian and Stetson (both 3-7, 1-6).

Dayton snapped a six-game losing streak last weekend with a 35-6 victory against Marist at Welcome Stadium.

“I think you always want to finish every season strong, no matter what the the rest of the season looks like,” Dayton coach Trevor Andrews said. “We had a nice win Saturday, and you look to build off of that. But the guys are excited. We’re looking forward to getting back out there one more time this season.”

Dayton scored touchdowns on every other drive throughout the game against Marist. Winning the field position battle helped, Andrews said.

“We were able to carry a shutout through the first half,” he said, “and we were able to make some plays offensively that we haven’t we haven’t seen on a consistent basis this year. We pread the ball out a lot. A lot of guys had really good games, and it was a good team win. It was great to see the smiles.”

Andrews will hope to close his first season on a high note.

“I’ve had more fun coaching this year than I had in a long time — and I had fun before,” he said. “I enjoy it. We’ve got great kids here. They come to work every day. Their attitudes have been unbelievable for the situation we’ve been in. I tell people all the time, ‘Come watch us practice. You’ll think we’re undefeated.’ They show up like that every day. It’s their willingness to work as a team, and they’re good kids. When you can put those things together, good things are going to be ahead for us, for sure. They stick to the process. They believe in the process. There’ll be better years, that’s for sure. But I’ve been very impressed with the way these guys have stuck together and are not pointing fingers. It’s amazing.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Davidson, 7 p.m., 1290, 95.7