Dayton improves to 5-1 with rout of North Carolina Central

The Dayton Flyers won their 30th straight non-conference home game, routing North Carolina Central 74-55 on Saturday at UD Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the game:
What it means: Dayton (5-1) still has not lost a non-conference home game since losing three straight at UD Arena in November 2021.
Dayton improved to 20-1 against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference programs. That includes a 91-82 victory against Bethune-Cookman in their previous home game on Nov. 15.
North Carolina Central (2-5) fell to 0-4 against Division I teams. It also has lost to North Carolina State, Virginia and Appalachian State.
Star of the game: De’Shayne Montgomery led Dayton with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting.
Stat of the game: Dayton had seven turnovers after turning the ball over 25 times Wednesday in a 77-71 overtime victory at Marquette. North Carolina Central had 18 turnovers.
Biggest lead: Dayton led 67-32 with 8 minutes, 50 seconds to play. Dayton’s starters left the game soon after that point. The Eagles outscored Dayton 23-7 in the last 7½ minutes.
Looking ahead: Dayton plays Georgetown (5-0) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla. The Hoyas beat Wagner 92-75 on Saturday.
HALFTIME RECAP
Dayton led by as many as 27 points in the first half and took a 44-20 lead into halftime.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key player: Montgomery led Dayton with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.
Key stat: Dayton shot 53% (17 of 35) from the field. North Carolina Central shot 35% (8 of 23).
Big run: Dayton outscored North Carolina Central 20-2 from the 13:50 mark to the 7:44 mark, turning a 7-7 tie into a 27-9 lead.
Improved number: Dayton committed three turnovers in the half.
Bench contributions: Malcolm Thomas scored six points on 2-of-3 shooting in 10 minutes for Dayton in the half.
Jacob Conner made 2 of 3 3-pointers and scored six points in 11 minutes.
The backboard alley oop from Javon Bennett to De’Shayne Montgomery one of many highlights for Dayton in the first half. It leads 44-20. pic.twitter.com/RXAz67bRPC— David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) November 22, 2025
About the Author