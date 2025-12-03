Dayton improves to 7-2 with double-digit victory vs. ETSU

What it means: Dayton (7-2) won its first game after finishing 1-1 with a victory against Georgetown and a loss to Brigham Young at the ESPN Events Invitational last week in Florida.

Dayton won its 31st straight non-conference home game. It improved to 4-0 in the series against ETSU (6-2).

Star of the game: Dayton’s De’Shayne Montgomery matched his career high with 27 points. He also hit that total as a freshman at Mount St. Mary’s. He made 8 of 14 field goals, including 3 of 7 3-pointers, and 8 of 8 free throws.

Stat of the game: Dayton made 28 of 35 free throws. ETSU made 12 of 15. Dayton’s Jordan Derkack made 10 of 13 free throws and scored 14 points.

Turning point: The 11-0 run in the five minutes of the second half stretched Dayton’s lead to 57-38. ETSU got no closer than 12 points the rest of the way.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Virginia (6-1) at noon Saturday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Follow-up dunk by Keonte Jones gave Dayton a 76-57 lead. ETSU answers with 3. It’s 76-60 at 4:14. Jones has 13 points. pic.twitter.com/GACsYU2KaN — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) December 3, 2025

HALFTIME RECAP

Montgomery scored 17 points to lead Dayton to a 46-38 halftime lead.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key player: Montgomery made 5 of 7 field goals, including 1 of 3 3-pointers, and 6 of 6 free throws.

Key stat: Dayton made 18 of 22 free throws. ETSU made 9 of 10.

Biggest lead: Dayton led 40-29 with 4 minutes, 55 seconds to play after a 3-pointer by Montgomery. ETSU answered with a 7-1 run.

Foul trouble: Two ETSU starters (Jordan McCullum and Allen Strothers) picked up three fouls in the first half.

Big shot: Montgomery caught a pass near halfcourt with 3 seconds to play and scored on a layup at the halftime buzzer.