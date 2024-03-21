‘Dayton is special’ -- Former Central State player, coach leads Grambling State to first ever NCAA Tournament win

The former Central State player and head coach recalled after the game the day his uncle dropped him off in Wilberforce as a transfer from Wisconsin-Milwaukee. And he spoke gratefully about how his former CSU basketball and tennis players, former teammates and friends and family were in the arena.

“I came over to Central State, and they just gave me the foundation to be who I am,” Jackson said. “I met my wife here in Dayton. I had my kids here in Dayton. Some of my best relationships in life are from my teammates that live here in Dayton or that I met here in Dayton. Dayton is a second home. Dayton is special.”

Now the 16th-seeded Tigers (21-14) get a special opportunity against the No. 1 overall seed. They will play Purdue on Friday night in Indianapolis. Last year Purdue lost to 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson, which also won a First Four game in Dayton.

Trailing 42-33 at halftime, Jackson inserted sophomore guard Jimel Cofer into the lineup. He didn’t play in the first half, started two games this season and averages 2.8 points. Then he had the shiniest of moments in the second half and overtime, playing like the Tigers’ go-to scorer. He led the comeback with 19 points on 7 of 9 shooting and played 22 minutes.

“Even when I’m not playing I’m locked in the game because I know eventually my name is going to be called,” Cofer said. ”Once I’m out there, I’ve got to do what I have to do.”

Montana State’s largest lead was 53-39 before Grambling’s 8-0 run cut the lead to six and made the Bobcats call a timeout with 11:38 left. Grambling capped what ended up as a 21-6 run when it took the lead at 60-59 on Cofer’s driving layup with 5:47 left.

Another difficult driving shot by Cofer tied the score at 72 with 34 seconds left. Both teams missed chances in the final 10 seconds to force overtime. In overtime, the Tigers broke away from a 78-78 tie with a 10-3 finishing run.

“What it means to our program is an understatement,” Jackson said. “I couldn’t even tell you.”

Antwan Burnett and Jourdan Smith added 18 points for the Tigers, who shot 52.8% in the second half and overtime.

Robert Ford III led Montana State (17-18) with 26 points. The Bobcats shot a season-best 63% in the first half but cooled off to finish at 50%. The Bobcats committed 10 of their 12 turnovers after halftime.

The Bobcats, who won the Big Sky Conference tournament as the No. 5 seed, were also looking for the program’s first NCAA win.

“Nobody expected us to be here except for the guys in our locker room,” Bobcats coach Matt Logie said. “The way they stuck to the process and kept believing in what we could be at the end of the season was, again, a pure joy.”