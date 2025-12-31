Breaking: Greene County teen marks state’s first pediatric flu death of the season

Dayton leads Fordham at halftime in A-10 opener

Dayton's Jaiun Simon shoots against Fordham on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Jaiun Simon shoots against Fordham on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

The Dayton Flyers led by as many as nine points in the first half and took a 30-24 lead into halftime Wednesday against Fordham at UD Arena in the Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key player: Dayton forward Jaiun Simon led all scorers with eight points off the bench. He set a new career high. His previous scoring best was seven points. He made 3 of 5 field goals and 2 of 2 free throws in just under 12 minutes of action.

Key stat: Dayton shot 42.9% (12 of 28) from the field, while Fordham shot 30% (9 of 30).

Problem area. Fordham grabbed 10 offensive rebounds on 21 missed shots.

Bounce-back effort: After being held scoreless in Dayton’s last game, a 64-61 loss to Liberty on Dec. 20, De’Shayne Montgomery scored six points on 3-of-5 shooting in the first half.

Big shot: Fordham had cut Dayton’s lead to one point with 7 minutes, 4 seconds to play when Javon Bennett converted a four-point play at the 5:42 mark.

Lineup news: With Amaël L’Etang sidelined by an injury, Jacob Conner moved back into the starting lineup. Conner started the first three games of the season.

Freshman forward Damon Friery made his fifth appearance of the season. He saw action in the first half for the first time, playing just under three minutes.

All nine available scholarship players saw action in the first half for Dayton.

Malcolm Thomas was also sidelined for this game. He wore a protective boot on his left foot. L’Etang used crutches to get around before the game.

In Other News
1
Two Flyers sidelined for A-10 opener vs. Fordham
2
Archdeacon: Wright State women ‘just weren’t tough enough’
3
Defending national champ Ohio State in high Cotton against CFP...
4
Bengals: Burrow will start despite Garrett’s quest for NFL sack record
5
Wright State basketball: Burch’s thefts catalyst for huge defensive...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.