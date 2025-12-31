Dayton leads Fordham at halftime in A-10 opener

Key player: Dayton forward Jaiun Simon led all scorers with eight points off the bench. He set a new career high. His previous scoring best was seven points. He made 3 of 5 field goals and 2 of 2 free throws in just under 12 minutes of action.

Key stat: Dayton shot 42.9% (12 of 28) from the field, while Fordham shot 30% (9 of 30).

Problem area. Fordham grabbed 10 offensive rebounds on 21 missed shots.

Bounce-back effort: After being held scoreless in Dayton’s last game, a 64-61 loss to Liberty on Dec. 20, De’Shayne Montgomery scored six points on 3-of-5 shooting in the first half.

Big shot: Fordham had cut Dayton’s lead to one point with 7 minutes, 4 seconds to play when Javon Bennett converted a four-point play at the 5:42 mark.

Lineup news: With Amaël L’Etang sidelined by an injury, Jacob Conner moved back into the starting lineup. Conner started the first three games of the season.

Freshman forward Damon Friery made his fifth appearance of the season. He saw action in the first half for the first time, playing just under three minutes.

All nine available scholarship players saw action in the first half for Dayton.

Malcolm Thomas was also sidelined for this game. He wore a protective boot on his left foot. L’Etang used crutches to get around before the game.