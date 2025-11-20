Dayton leads Marquette at halftime despite 16 turnovers

Key players: De’Shayne Montgomery scored 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting for Dayton.

Chase Ross led Marquette with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Key stat: The teams combined for 28 turnovers. Dayton had 16, with Jordan Derkack committing four of them. Marquette had 12.

Big run: Dayton led 23-13 with 8 minutes, 25 seconds to play. Over the next 2½ minutes, Marquette outscored Dayton 17-1 to take a 30-24 lead.

Turning point: Dayton outscored Marquette 15-4 in the last five minutes of the half. Bennett, who had 11 points in the half, scored four points in the final minute on two jump shots.

Bench contributions: Malcolm Thomas, who did not play in Dayton’s 91-82 victory against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, scored six points in the first half.

Jaiun Thomas scored five points off the bench.