Dayton leads Marquette at halftime despite 16 turnovers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Dayton Flyers led Marquette by as many as 10 points in the first half, saw that lead evaporate but still took a 39-34 lead into halftime Wednesday at Fiserv Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key players: De’Shayne Montgomery scored 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting for Dayton.
Chase Ross led Marquette with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
Key stat: The teams combined for 28 turnovers. Dayton had 16, with Jordan Derkack committing four of them. Marquette had 12.
Big run: Dayton led 23-13 with 8 minutes, 25 seconds to play. Over the next 2½ minutes, Marquette outscored Dayton 17-1 to take a 30-24 lead.
Turning point: Dayton outscored Marquette 15-4 in the last five minutes of the half. Bennett, who had 11 points in the half, scored four points in the final minute on two jump shots.
Bench contributions: Malcolm Thomas, who did not play in Dayton’s 91-82 victory against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, scored six points in the first half.
Jaiun Thomas scored five points off the bench.
Tough shot by Javon Bennett to end the half. Dayton leads 39-34 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/A7dabWvQLY— David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) November 20, 2025
