Dayton leads Marquette at halftime despite 16 turnovers

Dayton's Javon Bennett makes a shot in the first half against Marquette on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, at Fiserv Arena in Milwaukee, Wis. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
47 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Dayton Flyers led Marquette by as many as 10 points in the first half, saw that lead evaporate but still took a 39-34 lead into halftime Wednesday at Fiserv Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: De’Shayne Montgomery scored 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting for Dayton.

Chase Ross led Marquette with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Key stat: The teams combined for 28 turnovers. Dayton had 16, with Jordan Derkack committing four of them. Marquette had 12.

Big run: Dayton led 23-13 with 8 minutes, 25 seconds to play. Over the next 2½ minutes, Marquette outscored Dayton 17-1 to take a 30-24 lead.

Turning point: Dayton outscored Marquette 15-4 in the last five minutes of the half. Bennett, who had 11 points in the half, scored four points in the final minute on two jump shots.

Bench contributions: Malcolm Thomas, who did not play in Dayton’s 91-82 victory against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, scored six points in the first half.

Jaiun Thomas scored five points off the bench.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.