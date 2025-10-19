Dayton loses freshman guard to season-ending injury

McKie will earn a medical redshirt and will still have four seasons of eligibility remaining.

“His rehab is starting,” Grant said, “so it’s just a matter now letting his body heal. Our medical staff is outstanding. They’ll do a great job of getting him ready. He won’t be able to participate at this stage, but hopefully he’ll take advantage of his opportunity to learn and grow.”

McKie, a 6-foot-3 guard from St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, committed to Dayton in September 2024, joining 6-10 Cleveland St. Ignatius forward Damon Friery in UD’s 2025 recruiting class.

Friery scored three points in nine minutes against Penn State.

This will be the fifth time in Grant’s nine seasons that Dayton has lost a player to a season-ending injury.

• Marvel Allen sat out the 2024-25 season after undergoing two surgeries on his left knee.

• In the 203-24 season, Malachi Smith suffered a knee injury in the first half of the season opener and missed the rest of the season.