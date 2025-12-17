Dayton sets UD Arena record by making 40 of 47 free throws in rout of Florida State

Flyers have won 33 straight non-conference home games
Dayton's De'Shayne Montgomery dunks in the first half against Florida State on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

The Dayton Flyers ended a four-game losing streak against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents and extended their non-conference home winning streak to 33 games with a 97-69 rout of Florida State on Tuesday at UD Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the game:

What it means: Dayton (9-3) recorded its second most lopsided victory of the season and its biggest scoring margin since an 88-48 victory against Canisius in the season opener.

Florida State (5-6) suffered its fifth straight loss.

Dayton leads the series 4-3. This was the first meeting between the programs since 1981.

Star of the game: Javon Bennett led Dayton with 25 points on 5-of-14 shooting. He made 12 of 12 free throws.

Stat of the game: Dayton made 40 of 47 free throws (87%). It’s the most free throws Dayton has attempted in a game since at least 2007. The Flyers set a record for most free throws made and attempted in a game at UD Arena.

Dayton became the third team in college basketball team make at least 40 free throws in a game this season.

Five Florida State players fouled out, two on one play in the second half.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Liberty (7-3) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena in its final non-conference game.

HALFTIME RECAP

Dayton led by as many as 18 points in the first half and took a 42-31 lead into halftime.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key player: Dayton guard De’Shayne Montgomery led Dayton with 16 points. He made 5 of 8 field goals, including 1 of 1 3-pointers, and 5 of 5 free throws.

Key stat: Dayton shot 44% (11 of 25) from the field. Florida State shot 33% (10 of 30).

Big run: Dayton led 16-10 with 11 minutes, 58 seconds left in the half. It outscored Florida State 14-2 over the next four-plus minutes to stretch its lead to 30-12 at thee 7:26 mark.

Comeback: Florida State answered Dayton’s run with a 9-0 run and cut the deficit to seven points several times in the last four minutes.

Final points: Jordan Derkack scored four points in the final minute to push Dayton’s lead back to double figures.

Foul trouble: Three Florida State starters picked up three fouls in the first half.

