Dayton men’s soccer: Flyers generating scoring chances but few goals in first four games

“Goals are exciting,” Currier said Wednesday. “That’s what fans want to see.”

Currier knew that early in his career when he coached at Harris-Stowe at the NAIA level and then at Division II Incarnate Word. At Dayton, he’s stuck to the same philosophy.

“In Division I, it’s obviously harder to score,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out how we’re going to do that. and we’ve done that. We’ve always had really high-powered offenses. We score a lot of goals.”

That hasn’t been the case this season. Dayton (1-0-3) has five goals in four games, and four of those came in a 4-0 victory against Western Michigan. It played scoreless draws against Detroit Mercy and Temple and tied Oakland 1-1 on Sunday.

Dayton started the season ranked 12th in the country but has fallen out of the top 25. It gets another chance to impress voters when it plays No. 12 North Carolina Greensboro (3-0-1) on the road at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“We are a little bit disappointed right now that the goal scoring hasn’t happened, but I do think it will come,” Currier said. “It’s just a matter of time.”

Dayton has outshot its opponents 66-28.

“Statistically, we’re doing great,” Currier said. “We’ve gotten a lot of chances. We’ve dominated opponents. As a coach, what you’re looking for is the connected passes, the threats that we have toward the goal. We have so many shots against every opponent that we’ve played against. Once we find the finishing part of it, I think that this team has really good upside.”