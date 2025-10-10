Dayton newcomers can’t wait to play in front of sold-out crowds at UD Arena

Heard and Montgomery talked to reporters on Wednesday in the first media availability session since practices started in September.

“What do you want for your birthday?” Larry Hansgen, the voice of the Flyers on WHIO Radio, asked Montgomery.

“Some free time,” Montgomery said.

Hansgen then asked Heard the same question.

“Just to see my family,” Heard said. “My family’s coming next week, so it’s gonna be good to see them. I haven’t seen them in a couple months. That’s going to be the best birthday party.”

Free time and family time are rare commodities at this time of the season. Dayton started practice Sept. 24. It plays two preseason games at UD Arena — Oct. 19 against Penn State and Oct. 27 against Bowling Green — before playing the first of 31 regular-season games on Nov. 3 against Canisius.

The transfers who joined the program in the spring can’t wait to experience UD Arena for the first time.

“It feel like just last week I arrived on campus,” Montgomery said, “but I’ve been loving it so far, and all the hype around the arena and the fans. I’m excited to see it.”

Montgomery, a 6-4 junior, played last season at Georgia, which averaged 8,253 fans. Heard, a 6-5 sophomore, played at North Carolina State, which averaged 13,063.

Dayton ranked 20th in the nation in attendance (13,407) and extended its sellout streak to 77 games.

“I‘ve been trying to envision it,” Heard said, “but, man, it’s going to be exciting seeing a sold-out crowd. Everybody has been saying it’s a great feeling playing in front of that many people. The energy is going to be super high for me.”

Dayton was picked to finish third in the Atlantic 10 Conference preseason poll. The Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook picked Dayton to finish fifth. BartTorvik.com ranked Dayton third among the 14 A-10 teams. Outside of Dayton, the expectations aren’t as high as last season when Dayton ranked 27th in the preseason Ken Pomeroy ratings or two years ago when Dayton was the A-10 preseason favorite for the second straight season.

Inside the locker room, the players have a better handle on their potential.

“This team is going to be really good,” Montgomery said. “I don’t want to say too much on what we’ve got, but it’s going to be a real good season for us.”

Heard picked Dayton in part because of the chance to be a part of a winner. The program has fallen short of its goals more often than not in Grant’s tenure, winning one A-10 regular season championship and no A-10 tournaments, but it has averaged 21.5 victories in his eight seasons.

“This has been a winning culture,” Heard said. “They were in the (NCAA) tournament two years ago. Coach Grant has a great resume. I just want to come here and win and succeed with these guys.”

Heard, who said Wednesday he’ll return to practice after missing two weeks with an unspecified injury, appeared in 24 games last season at N.C. State, averaging 1.2 points in 6.3 minutes. He scored eight points in the season opener and 20 points the rest of the season. In Atlantic Coast Conference play, he didn’t play more than nine minutes in a game.

This season, Heard hopes he earns meaningful minutes with his versatility.

“I can play both sides of the ball, guard multiple positions, stretch the floor, hit the 3-ball, get to the rim,” Heard said. “I think I can just do a lot on the court that’s going to help the team.”

Montgomery averaged 13.2 points per game as a freshman at Mount St. Mary’s and 6.5 points last season at Georgia.

Montgomery described himself as an energetic and entertaining player.

“I’m a high flyer,” he said. “I play above the rim. I also defend at a high level. I’m just the energy guy for the team. If we’re up or down, no matter what, you’re going to see No. 2 having a lot of energy.”