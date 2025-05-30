Dayton offers scholarship to 2026 guard from Columbus

Singleton attends Columbus Academy. He is the fourth member of the 2026 recruiting class to receive a UD offer this month, following Collin Ross, a 6-foot-10 forward from SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, Herly Brutus, a 6-foot-7 guard/forward from Florida, and Aiden Derkack, a 6-foot-5 guard from New Jersey.

Singleton’s other most recent offers came from DePaul, Harvard and Miami University. He’s the son of Jason Singleton, who scored 1,022 points for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 1995-99 and started for Ohio State’s 1999 Final Four team. The elder Singleton is now the athletic director at Columbus Academy in Gahanna on the east side of Columbus.

As a junior last season, Singleton averaged 13.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.7 steals. He was named to the Division V All-Ohio third team.

Singleton is the fourth-ranked Ohio recruit in the class of 2026, according to Prep Hoops Ohio.

“I’m an athletic, versatile two-way point guard who can play above the rim,” Singleton told the Phenom Hoop Report earlier this month.

The Flyers have not received a commitment from a 2026 recruit. Dayton will have at least three scholarships open with Javon Bennett, Jacob Conner and Jordan Derkack all entering their final year of eligibility in the 2025-26 season.