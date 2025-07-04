Dayton offers scholarship to 2026 guard from northwest Ohio

Saint Louis, Florida Atlantic, Loyola Chicago, Xavier and Virginia Commonwealth are the other programs that have offered Washington scholarships in recent weeks.

Washington averaged 21.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 steals per game as a junior.

Interest in Washington has ramped up this summer, according to a story by the Sandusky Register in June.

“He’s really focused on one thing and that’s enjoying the game he loves,” Margaretta coach Steve Keller Keller told the newspaper. “He truly has a passion for it. I give them a mandatory day off and some of them still want to be in the gym. He’s one of them. He’s handled his recruitment very well and he’s handled it maturely.”

Washington is the sixth member of the 2026 recruiting class to receive a UD offer in recent months, following: Aidan Chronister, 6-foot-8 guard from Bel Aire, Kansas; Jason Singleton, a 6-foot-4 guard from Columbus; Collin Ross, a 6-foot-10 forward from SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio; Herly Brutus, a 6-foot-7 guard/forward from Florida; and Aiden Derkack, a 6-foot-5 guard from New Jersey.

In all, Dayton has made 14 offers to 2026 recruits. Eight of the players are top-100 recruits, according to ESPN.

Dayton has not received a commitment from a 2026 recruit. Most of its commitments from high school seniors come in the late summer or the fall.

Damon Friery committed on Sept. 9, 2024. Jaron McKie committed six days later. They are the two freshmen on Dayton’s 2025-26 roster.