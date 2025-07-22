Dayton offers scholarship to 2027 guard from Indianapolis

Jahari Miller was a standout at the Peach Jam last weekend
Dayton's Anthony Grant, center, coaches during a game against Duquesne on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Anthony Grant, center, coaches during a game against Duquesne on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. David Jablonski/Staff
1 hour ago
Jahari Miller, a 6-foot-3 guard in the class of 2027, announced Monday he received a scholarship offer from the Dayton Flyers.

Miller is entering his junior year at Pike High School in Indianapolis. He averaged 15.6 points and 4.1 rebounds as a sophomore after playing his freshman season in the Overtime Elite league in Georgia.

Miller played last weekend at the Peach Jam, one of the big high school basketball events every summer. He averaged 19.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in eight games, leading his 16-and-under team, the Indy Heat, to a championship.

Georgetown, Wake Forest and Florida State are among the other schools to offer Miller a scholarship this month.

Miller is the seventh 2027 recruit to receive a Dayton offer. The others are:

Joshua Tyson, a 6-foot-2 guard from Lakota West High School.

Kevin Savage, a 5-foot-9 point guard from Wheeler High School in Georgia.

Shawn Foster, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Lima Senior High School.

Isaiah Mack-Russell, a 6-foot-5 guard who will attend Cincinnati Winton Woods High School this year.

Cayden Daughtry, a 5-11 point guard from Fort Lauderdale, Fla and Calvary Christian Academy.and

• And King Kendrick, a 6-0 point guard from Columbus who now plays at Caldwell Academy in Greensboro, N.C.

