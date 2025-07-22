Dayton offers scholarship to 2027 guard from Indianapolis

Miller played last weekend at the Peach Jam, one of the big high school basketball events every summer. He averaged 19.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in eight games, leading his 16-and-under team, the Indy Heat, to a championship.

Georgetown, Wake Forest and Florida State are among the other schools to offer Miller a scholarship this month.

Miller is the seventh 2027 recruit to receive a Dayton offer. The others are:

• Joshua Tyson, a 6-foot-2 guard from Lakota West High School.

• Kevin Savage, a 5-foot-9 point guard from Wheeler High School in Georgia.

• Shawn Foster, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Lima Senior High School.

• Isaiah Mack-Russell, a 6-foot-5 guard who will attend Cincinnati Winton Woods High School this year.

• Cayden Daughtry, a 5-11 point guard from Fort Lauderdale, Fla and Calvary Christian Academy.and

• And King Kendrick, a 6-0 point guard from Columbus who now plays at Caldwell Academy in Greensboro, N.C.

Jahari Miller hit a game winner in overtime to lead the Indy Heat to a 5-0 record in Peach Jam pool play 🚨@JahariLMiller @indyheatgymrats @NikeEYB @PhillDidThat pic.twitter.com/QJSgvPpGfr — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) July 18, 2025