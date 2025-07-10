Breaking: Hospital chaplain detained by ICE was previously granted asylum, local organization says

Dayton offers scholarship to 2027 guard from Lakota West

Joshua Tyson is one of top rising juniors in Ohio
Lakota West guard Joshua Tyson (2) dribbles the ball while being guarded by Oak Hills forward Gabe Cox (34) on Friday night at Fairfield Arena. Chris Vogt/CONTRIBUTED

Joshua Tyson, a 6-foot-2 guard from Lakota West High School, announced Thursday he received a scholarship offer from the Dayton Flyers.

Tyson led Lakota West in scoring (15.2 points per game) as a sophomore. He averaged 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists and shot 42.1% from 3-point range. He averaged 7.7 points as a freshman.

Tyson scored 20 points against Fairmont at the Flyin’ to The Hoop Invitational in January. He scored 18 points against Reynoldsburg in a loss in the Division I state semifinals in March.

Tyson has also received recent offers from Akron, Arizona State, Penn State, Toledo and Ohio State.

Tyson ranks 79th in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports.com. He’s the fourth-ranked 2027 recruit in Ohio, according to Prep Hoops Ohio.

Tyson is the sixth 2027 recruit to receive a Dayton offer. The others were: Kevin Savage, a 5-foot-9 point guard from Wheeler High School in Georgia; Shawn Foster, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Lima Senior High School; Isaiah Mack-Russell, a 6-foot-5 guard who will attend Cincinnati Winton Woods High School this year; Cayden Daughtry, a 5-11 point guard from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Calvary Christian Academy; and King Kendrick, a 6-0 point guard from Columbus who now plays at Caldwell Academy in Greensboro, N.C.

