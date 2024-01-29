Dayton offers scholarship to top-100 2025 guard

Xavier offered Carbuccia a scholarship in June. Saint Louis, Massachusetts and St. Bonaventure are among the other schools that have offered him a scholarship.

Carbuccia played for the Dominican Republic national team at the FIBA 16-U championships in 2021 and the 17-U games in 2022. Dayton has a connection to the Dominican Republic in associate head coach Ricardo Greer, who played a dozen years for the national team. Koby Brea, a fourth-year guard for the Flyers, also has Dominican roots.

Dayton has recruited the New York City often over the years in part because of Greer’s connections there. Brea is from Washington Heights, like Greer. Junior guard Malachi Smith is from the Bronx.

Dayton has offered scholarships to a number of players in the 2025 class. It’s too early to tell how many scholarships will be open that season, but it could be a large recruiting class for the Flyers. Brea, Smith, Kobe Elvis, Nate Santos and Enoch Cheeks all could be in their final season of eligibility in 2024-25.