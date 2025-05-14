Dayton offers scholarship to top-100 2026 guard

Aiden is ranked 68th by 247Sports, 53rd by ESPN, and 127th by Rivals in the 2026 class.

Other schools offering scholarships to Derkack include Creighton, Villanova, and Rutgers. He averaged 24.7 points per game as a junior. He already owns the school record for career points (1,739).

The Flyers have not received a commitment from a 2026 recruit. Only four players in the ESPN 100 have committed at this point.

Dayton will have at least three scholarships open with Javon Bennett, Jacob Conner and Jordan Derkack all entering their final year of eligibility in the 2025-26 season.

Aiden is the ninth player from the 2026 class to receive a UD offer.

• Cameron Holmes, a 6-5 guard from Millennium High School in Goodyear, Ariz., and the youngest brother of former Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II, received an offer in December 2022.

• Hassan Koureissi, a 6-3 guard from Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y., received an offer in February 2023.

• Dylan Mingo, a 6-3 point guard from Long Island Lutheran High School in New York, received an offer in July 2023.

• Taylen Kinney, a 6-0 point guard from Newport High School in Kentucky, received an offer in September 2023.

• T.J. Crumble, a 6-foot-8 forward in the 2026 recruiting class, received an offer in March 2024.

• King Kendrick, a 5-foot-11 sophomore point guard from Northland High School in Columbus, received an offer in April 2024.

• Anthony Thompson, a 6-foot-7 guard/forward from Lebanon who played at Western Reserve Academy last season, received an offer in June 2024.

• Cody Peck, a 6-10 forward from the Carmel Christian School in Matthews, N.C., received an offer in July 2024.