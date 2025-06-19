Breaking: ‘We will not forget;’ Vandalia law director admits errors; residents fight housing

Dayton offers scholarship to top-100 2026 recruit from Kansas

Aidan Chronister is 13th 2026 recruit to receive UD offer
Dayton stands for the national anthem before a game against Fordham on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton stands for the national anthem before a game against Fordham on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
16 minutes ago
X

Aidan Chronister, a 6-foot-8 guard in the class of 2026, announced Wednesday he received a scholarship offer from the Dayton Flyers.

Chronister is from Bel Aire, Kansas, which is just north of Wichita, and attends Sunrise Christian Academy. He has received offers from Missouri, Texas A&M, Mississippi and South Florida among others.

Rivals.com ranks Chronister 57th in the class of 2026. He’s No. 54 in the On3.com rankings and No. 70 in the 247Sports.com rankings. ESPN ranks him 48th.

Chronister’s brother Ashton pitches for Xavier.

Chronister is the fifth member of the 2026 recruiting class to receive a UD offer this this spring, following Jason Singleton, a 6-foot-4 guard from Columbus, Collin Ross, a 6-foot-10 forward from SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, Herly Brutus, a 6-foot-7 guard/forward from Florida, and Aiden Derkack, a 6-foot-5 guard from New Jersey.

In all, Dayton has made 13 offers to 2026 recruits. Eight of the players are top-100 recruits, according to ESPN.

In Other News
1
Toppin on Game 6: Pacers have to be ‘fearless’ to keep season alive
2
High school football: Middletown trio among 6 to announce verbal...
3
Familiar face takes over Dunbar HS football program
4
McCoy: Cincinnati Reds earn rain-shortened victory over Twins
5
Archdeacon: Top builder of sports arenas in America grew up here, and...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.