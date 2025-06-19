Dayton offers scholarship to top-100 2026 recruit from Kansas

Rivals.com ranks Chronister 57th in the class of 2026. He’s No. 54 in the On3.com rankings and No. 70 in the 247Sports.com rankings. ESPN ranks him 48th.

Chronister’s brother Ashton pitches for Xavier.

Chronister is the fifth member of the 2026 recruiting class to receive a UD offer this this spring, following Jason Singleton, a 6-foot-4 guard from Columbus, Collin Ross, a 6-foot-10 forward from SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, Herly Brutus, a 6-foot-7 guard/forward from Florida, and Aiden Derkack, a 6-foot-5 guard from New Jersey.

In all, Dayton has made 13 offers to 2026 recruits. Eight of the players are top-100 recruits, according to ESPN.