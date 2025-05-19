Dayton offers scholarship to top-100 recruit in 2026 class

Breaking: Courthouse Square fountain unveiled ahead of NATO’s arrival

Dayton's Anthony Grant coaches during a game against Richmond on Saturday, March 1 2025, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By
1 hour ago
Herly Brutus, a 6-foot-7 guard/forward in the class of 2026, announced Sunday he received a scholarship offer from the Dayton Flyers.

Brutus attends The Villages Charter School in Florida, northeast of Orlando. He averaged 10.5 points and 6.8 rebounds as a junior.

With ninth-year Dayton head coach Anthony Grant being a Miami, Fla., native and assistant coach James Kane also hailing from south Florida, Dayton often recruits in the Sunshine State. The 2025-26 roster includes two players from Florida: Javon Bennett; and De’Shayne Montgomery.

Brutus also has received offers from LSU and Maryland this month. Texas Christian and Florida State offered him scholarships earlier in the spring.

Brutus ranks 70th in the 2026 class, according to ESPN’s Top 100. He’s No. 114 in the 247Sports.com rankings.

Brutus is the second high-ranked recruit in the 2026 class to receive an offer from UD this month. Aiden Derkack, a 6-foot-5 guard from Colonia High School in Colonia, N.J., received an offer last week.

Dayton has made 10 offers to 2026 recruits. Seven of the players are top-100 recruits, according to ESPN.

The others are: 6-5 guard Cameron Holmes (No. 19), of Goodyear, Ariz.; 6-2 point guard Taylen Kinney (No. 21), of Newport, Ky.; 6-7 forward Anthony Thompson (No. 24), of Lebanon and Western Reserve Academy; Derkack (No. 53); 6-10 forward Cody Peck (No. 68), of Matthews, N.C.; and 6-7 forward T.J. Crumble (No. 92), of Cleveland.

