Dayton offers scholarship to top Ohio recruit in 2027 class

Isaiah Mack-Russell will play for Winton Woods next season after two years at Don Donoher’s alma mater
Dayton coaches react to a play during a game against Loyola Chicago on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton coaches react to a play during a game against Loyola Chicago on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

Isaiah Mack-Russell, a 6-foot-5 guard in the class of 2027, announced Wednesday he received a scholarship offer from the Dayton Flyers.

Mack-Russell is the second 2027 recruit to receive an offer from Dayton. Shawn Foster, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Lima Senior High School, received the first offer earlier this month.

Mack-Russell attended Toledo Central Catholic, the alma mater Don Donoher, Dayton’s winningest coach, the last two years, but is transferring to Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati for his junior season.

ExploreMORE RECRUITING NEWS: Dayton’s latest 2026 scholarship offer goes to 6-10 forward

Mack-Russell also has scholarship offers from Toledo, Ohio, Cincinnati, Washington and Liberty among others. He averaged 16.2 points per game as a freshman and 18.6 as a sophomore.

Prep Hoops Ohio ranks Mack-Russell as the No. 1 recruit from the state in the class of 2027. Foster is No. 2 on that list.

Mack-Russell is the grandson of Louis Orr, a Cincinnati native who played at Syracuse from 1976-80 and then spent eight years in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. Orr was a head coach at Siena, Seton Hall and Bowling Green.

In Other News
1
High school football: Linemen, smaller schools get chance to shine at...
2
Golf: Former WSU coach Samborsky qualifies for U.S. Senior Open
3
Reliever returns from injured list for Reds
4
College baseball: Top-seed Miami won’t change much heading into MAC...
5
High school softball: Northwestern back in district final for first...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.