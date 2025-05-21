Dayton offers scholarship to top Ohio recruit in 2027 class

Mack-Russell attended Toledo Central Catholic, the alma mater Don Donoher, Dayton’s winningest coach, the last two years, but is transferring to Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati for his junior season.

Mack-Russell also has scholarship offers from Toledo, Ohio, Cincinnati, Washington and Liberty among others. He averaged 16.2 points per game as a freshman and 18.6 as a sophomore.

Prep Hoops Ohio ranks Mack-Russell as the No. 1 recruit from the state in the class of 2027. Foster is No. 2 on that list.

Mack-Russell is the grandson of Louis Orr, a Cincinnati native who played at Syracuse from 1976-80 and then spent eight years in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. Orr was a head coach at Siena, Seton Hall and Bowling Green.