Dayton offers scholarship to top Ohio recruit in 2027 class

Isaiah Mack-Russell, a 6-foot-5 guard in the class of 2027, announced Wednesday he received a scholarship offer from the Dayton Flyers.
Mack-Russell is the second 2027 recruit to receive an offer from Dayton. Shawn Foster, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Lima Senior High School, received the first offer earlier this month.
Mack-Russell attended Toledo Central Catholic, the alma mater Don Donoher, Dayton’s winningest coach, the last two years, but is transferring to Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati for his junior season.
Mack-Russell also has scholarship offers from Toledo, Ohio, Cincinnati, Washington and Liberty among others. He averaged 16.2 points per game as a freshman and 18.6 as a sophomore.
Prep Hoops Ohio ranks Mack-Russell as the No. 1 recruit from the state in the class of 2027. Foster is No. 2 on that list.
Mack-Russell is the grandson of Louis Orr, a Cincinnati native who played at Syracuse from 1976-80 and then spent eight years in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. Orr was a head coach at Siena, Seton Hall and Bowling Green.
First Team All-BCSN nominee Isaiah Mack-Russell is coming off a special sophomore season with @basketball_cchs 🏀 and has lofty goals to lead the Fighting Irish ☘️ to a state championship 🏆 before he graduates.— BCSN (@BCSNsports) April 5, 2025
