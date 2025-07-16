Breaking: Why Rumpke is asking customers to be careful what they throw away

Dayton offers scholarship two more 2026 recruits

Joseph Hartman, Lucas Morillo are both top-100 recruits
The Dayton Flyers have offered scholarships to two top-100 2026 recruits in recent days.

Joseph Hartman, a 6-foot-5 guard, announced Sunday he received a scholarship offer from Dayton. Lucas Morillo, a 6-6 guard, announced a Dayton offer on Monday.

Hartman ranks 92nd in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports.com. He’s No. 85 in the top 100. He’s No. 96 in the On3.com rankings.

Florida Atlantic, Duquesne, South Florida and UNLV are among the other schools that have offered Hartman a scholarship this summer.

Hartman will be a senior at The Rock School in Gainesville. He’s the son of Carlin Hartman, the associate head coach on Todd Golden’s staff with the Florida Gators.

Morillo attended Iona Prep in New Rochelle, N.Y., before transferring to The Newman School in Boston, Mass, for his junior year. He averaged 16.6 points and 9.2 rebounds last season.

Morillo is No. 76 in the ESPN 100. He’s No. 40 in the Rivals.com rankings.

Villanova, North Carolina State and Mississippi are among the other schools that have offered Morillo scholarships.

Morillo played for the Dominican Republic in the FIBA U19 World Cup earlier this summer.

Hartman and Morillo are the seventh and eighth members of the 2026 recruiting class to receive a UD offer in recent months, following: Julian Washington, a 6-5 guard from Margaretta High School in Castalia, Ohio; Aidan Chronister, 6-foot-8 guard from Bel Aire, Kansas; Jason Singleton, a 6-foot-4 guard from Columbus; Collin Ross, a 6-foot-10 forward from SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio; Herly Brutus, a 6-foot-7 guard/forward from Florida; and Aiden Derkack, a 6-foot-5 guard from New Jersey.

In all, Dayton has made 16 offers to 2026 recruits. Ten of the players are top-100 recruits, according to ESPN.

