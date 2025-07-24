Dayton offers scholarships to 2026 recruits from Iceland and West Virginia

Florida Gulf Coast and Mississippi State are among the other schools that have offered Helgason scholarships. He ranks No. 271 in the class of 2026, according to Rivals.com.

Patrick O’Brien, of Phenom Hoops Report, wrote about Helgason this spring.

“When you watch his game, his blend of potential and overall skillset is quite impressive,” O’Brien wrote. “With his size at 6-9, his fluidity and his ability to be an effective option in so many areas, Helgason offers a lot as a matchup problem and I believe that he is just scratching the surface of what he could potentially be.”

Sancomb will be a senior at Wheeling Central Catholic High School. He told 247Sports.com this month he plans to visit Belmont, Liberty, Loyola Chicago and Saint Louis in the fall. George Washington, Charleston and Miami University are among the other schools that have offered him scholarships.

Sancomb plays for WV Gold Hoops in the PRO16/NXTPRO League and is coached by Dayton native Juwan Staten, who played one season for the Flyers and three seasons at West Virginia.

“He has to be one of the best PGs in the country at 6-5,” Staten wrote of Sancomb on X in May.

As a junior, Sancomb averaged 25.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.6 steals. He helped lead Wheeling Central Catholic to a state championship and was named the 2024-25 Gatorade West Virginia Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He ranks 141st in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports.com.

Helgason and Sancomb are the ninth and 10th members of the 2026 class to receive a UD offer in recent months and the 16th and 17th overall. Ten of the players are top-100 recruits, according to ESPN.

Dayton has not yet received a commitment from a 2026 recruit.

After a great talk with the coaching staff i am honored to receive an offer from the University of Dayton, go flyers! pic.twitter.com/4BtXybnhLM — Heimir Gamalíel Helgason (@heimirgam) July 23, 2025

Heimir Helgason is a high major shooting forward with springs showing out at #BIGSHOTS #SpringNationals

His ability to stretch the floor at 6’9 & quick rise at the rim will continue to boost his recruiting stock throughout the season. Was a top big in NC’s 2026 class, will be… pic.twitter.com/yJUv21c1E6 — BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsGlobal) June 7, 2025