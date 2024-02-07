Dayton overcomes slow start but trails Saint Joseph’s at halftime

PHILADELPHIA — The No. 18 Dayton Flyers erased an early 11-point deficit but faced a 38-34 halftime deficit against Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday at Hagan Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key player: Saint Joseph’s guard Cameron Brown led all scorers with 13 points. He made 5 of 6 field goals, including 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Dayton’s star: Kobe Elvis scored Dayton’s first five points and had 11 points in the half on 4-of-7 shooting.

Key stat: Saint Joseph’s made 7 of 19 3-pointers (36.8%). Dayton made 4 of 10.

Big run: Dayton trailed 23-12 with 10 minutes left in the half. A layup by Javon Bennett started a 12-0 run in the next four minutes. The Flyers took a 24-23 lead on a 3-point play by Kobe Elvis with 6:25 to play.

Turning point: Saint Joseph’s answered with a 7-0 run and led the rest of the half.

