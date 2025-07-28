Dayton picked to finish in top half of PFL

Two-time defending champion Drake, which received three first-place votes, 2022 champion St. Thomas and Butler rounded out the top four. Morehead State, Presbyterian, Davidson, Marist, Valparaiso and Stetson were picked to finish behind Dayton.

St. Thomas, Morehead State and Presbyterian also received first-place votes. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

There are five new head coaches in the 33rd PFL season: Kevin Lynch (Butler); Saj Thakkar (Davidson); Joe Woodley (Drake); Mike Jasper (Stetson); and Greenon High School and Wittenberg University graduate and former Marietta coach Andy Waddle (Valparaiso).

Dayton was picked sixth last season and finished tied for sixth with Davidson and Presbyterian with a 4-4 record. The Flyers finished 6-5 overall.

Dayton was picked to finish third in 2023 in coach Trevor Andrews’ first season and tied for eighth with a 2-6 mark. Dayton finished 4-7 overall.

In 2022, Rick Chamberlin’s final season as coach, Dayton was picked fourth and tied for second with a 6-2 PFL record and 8-3 overall mark.

In 2021, Dayton was picked to finish fourth and tied for fifth with a 5-3 league mark and a 6-4 overall record.

Dayton starts preseason practices July 30 and opens the season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Eastern Illinois.

Dayton, which seeks its first PFL championship since 2015, plays the first of eight league games at noon on Sept. 27 against Stetson at Welcome Stadium.

COMPLETE PFL PRESEASON POLL

1. San Diego, 94.

2. Drake, 78.

3. St. Thomas, 72.

4. Butler, 66.

5. Dayton, 65.

6. Morehead State, 64.

7. Presbyterian, 55.

8. Davidson, 53.

9. Marist, 24.

10. Valparaiso, 18.

11. Stetson, 16.