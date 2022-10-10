Dayton picked to win A-10 by two more publications

“How far can they go?” wrote Dave Mackall. “The Flyers will be motivated after missing out on an A-10 regular-season championship. Holmes leads the way with all five starters returning from a team that tied for second place in the A-10. It was the least experienced team in Division I at the start of last year. Not so much in 2022-23. Dayton returns 163 of a possible 175 starts, 90% of possible minutes played, 91% of scoring, 92% of rebounding, 99% of blocked shots, 91% of 3-point shots and 90% of free throws.”

In other preseason predictions, Dayton ranked 24th in a preseason top-25 prediction published in The Almanac, and it ranked 23rd in the Blue Ribbon Yearbook’s poll. It also was a consensus top-25 pick by national writers in the spring.

The Flyers will find out where they rank in the Associated Press preseason top-25 poll at noon on Oct. 17.