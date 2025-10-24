Dayton picks up first 2026 commitment from northwest Ohio guard

Washington thanked God and his parents and the community before breaking his news.

“I’ve just got two words: Stay home,” Washington said. “The University of Dayton.”

Washington picked Dayton over a final three that included Florida Atlantic and Northern Iowa. He also considered Cincinnati earlier in the process.

“The guys were amazing when I was there on my official (visit),” Washington told the Sandusky Register. “I’ve been to state championships, so I’ve seen the arena. It’s a great place. It’s sold out every year. That definitely played a big part. I want to be part of something great.”

Washington is the first 2026 recruit for Dayton.