Dayton picks up first 2026 commitment from northwest Ohio guard

Julian Washington, a 6-foot-5 guard in the class of 2026, announced his commitment to the Dayton Flyers on Friday.
Washington announced his decision after the first quarter of a football game between his school, Margaretta High School in Castalia, Ohio, and Gibsonburg. There was a table set up on the track behind the Margaretta bench. He sat in the middle with his parents at his side.
Washington thanked God and his parents and the community before breaking his news.
“I’ve just got two words: Stay home,” Washington said. “The University of Dayton.”
Washington picked Dayton over a final three that included Florida Atlantic and Northern Iowa. He also considered Cincinnati earlier in the process.
“The guys were amazing when I was there on my official (visit),” Washington told the Sandusky Register. “I’ve been to state championships, so I’ve seen the arena. It’s a great place. It’s sold out every year. That definitely played a big part. I want to be part of something great.”
Washington is the first 2026 recruit for Dayton.
Washington averaged 21.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 steals per game as a junior. He received a scholarship offer from Dayton in July and visited campus in September.
