Dayton QB Schondelmyer on a roll heading into PFL game at Morehead State

Perhaps Schondelmyer’s most impressive stat through four games is the fact that he has not thrown an interception on 96 passing attempts.

“Bryce is gaining confidence,” Dayton coach Trevor Andrews said Wednesday. “I keep telling people, ‘He hasn’t played a lot of college football games, but he’s a competitor, and he’s confident.’ He projects that, and it carries over to the rest of the guys, especially on his side of the ball.

“I thought he came out Saturday and threw the ball better than he did the last time out at home. As you get game experience, you start to get confidence. He’s got to learn to gel with these receivers. You can do it in practice, but game experience is another thing. Guys caught the ball for him, and we made yards after the catch.”

Dayton (3-1, 1-0) won its Pioneer Football League opener. Now it prepares for its first PFL road game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Morehead State (2-3, 0-1) in Morehead, Ky.

Morehead lost its PFL opener 41-0 at Presbyterian last Saturday. Presbyterian (5-0, 1-0) is the only undefeated team in the PFL, and it climbed from No. 25 to No. 24 this week in the Football Championship Subdivision poll.

Morehead’s other two losses also came to ranked teams: 41-13 to No. 6 Illinois State; and 56-7 to No. 21 Austin Peay.

Dayton started 3-0 in the PFL last season but then lost 14-6 at home to Morehead, which finished 7-5 and 5-3. Two years ago, Dayton lost 31-7 at Morehead to fall to 0-3 in the PFL.

“Morehead State’s had our number — that’s no secret — the last two years,“ Andrews said.