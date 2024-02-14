Dayton rallies after slow start to take halftime lead against Duquesne

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
15 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Flyers overcame an 11-point deficit to build a 36-33 halftime lead against Duquesne on Tuesday at UD Arena. UD ended a three-game streak of trailing at halftime.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II led all scorers with 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting.

Duquesne guard Jimmy Clark III scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

Key stat: Duquesne shot 7 of 11 from the field in the first nine minutes to build a 16-9 lead.

Big run: Dayton trailed 22-11 at the 9:50 mark. Anthony Grant called a timeout at that point. Dayton answered with a 13-2 run to tie the game on a layup by Enoch Cheeks at the 5:08 mark.

Big shot: Nate Santos made a 3-pointer at the 1:31 mark to give Dayton a 34-29 lead. The Flyers made 4 of 13 3-pointers in the half, while Duquesne made 3 of 8. Koby Brea made 2 of 3 for Dayton.

Important contribution: Dayton brought guard Brady Uhl off the bench for Duquesne’s final possession, and he committed three fouls to trim the clock to two seconds. He then left the game. Duquesne still scored at the buzzer on a layup by Clark to trim Dayton’s lead to two points.

In Other News
1
Reds re-claim outfielder off waivers
2
8 Ohio State players invited to 2024 NFL Combine
3
Ohio State women’s basketball: 5 things to know about second-ranked...
4
Dayton basketball: 7 things to know about tonight’s game vs. Duquesne
5
Late Tipp soccer coach remembered as ‘one of the greatest human beings’

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top