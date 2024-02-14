Dayton rallies after slow start to take halftime lead against Duquesne

Key players: Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II led all scorers with 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting.

Duquesne guard Jimmy Clark III scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

Key stat: Duquesne shot 7 of 11 from the field in the first nine minutes to build a 16-9 lead.

Big run: Dayton trailed 22-11 at the 9:50 mark. Anthony Grant called a timeout at that point. Dayton answered with a 13-2 run to tie the game on a layup by Enoch Cheeks at the 5:08 mark.

Big shot: Nate Santos made a 3-pointer at the 1:31 mark to give Dayton a 34-29 lead. The Flyers made 4 of 13 3-pointers in the half, while Duquesne made 3 of 8. Koby Brea made 2 of 3 for Dayton.

Important contribution: Dayton brought guard Brady Uhl off the bench for Duquesne’s final possession, and he committed three fouls to trim the clock to two seconds. He then left the game. Duquesne still scored at the buzzer on a layup by Clark to trim Dayton’s lead to two points.