Dayton rallies from double-digit deficit but trails VCU at halftime

Key players: Dayton’s Nate Santos led all scorers with 17 points. He made 6 of 8 field goals, including 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Zeb Jackson led VCU with 12 points. He made 5 of 11 shots, including 2 of 7 3-pointers.

Key stat: Dayton had nine turnovers to VCU’s four. VCU had 17 points off Dayton turnovers.

Big run: VCU outscored Dayton 16-2 in a six-minute stretch, turning a 10-7 lead into a 26-9 advantage with 10 minutes to play in the half. Jackson started the run with back-to-back 3-pointers.

Comeback: Dayton outscored VCU 22-12 in the last nine minutes. The Flyers got as close as five points, 36-31, on a basket by Santos in the final minute. Kuany Kuany made two free throws on VCU’s last possession to give the Rams a 38-31 lead.

Strong defense: VCU limited Dayton star DaRon Holmes to eight points on 1-of-5 shooting. He made 6 of 8 free throws.

Injury news: Dayton played without point guard Javon Bennett, who injured his thumb in the game at Loyola Chicago for the second straight game. Koby Brea took his place in the starting lineup in the 100-83 victory at Saint Louis on Tuesday and again on Friday.

Two players who did not play for VCU on Tuesday in a 69-59 loss to Duquesne and Richmond were available for the Rams: leading scorer Max Shulga; and guard Fats Billups II. Shulga had six points in 17 minutes in the first half.