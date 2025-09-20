Dayton rallies in fourth quarter for victory at Robert Morris

After a bye week, Dayton traveled to Robert Morris for the first time since a 22-20 victory in 2022 and rallied from a 14-7 deficit at the end of the third quarter with a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter.

In the first half, Dayton trailed 7-0 when Schondelmyer threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Lochow with 5:45 left in the first half. It was Lochow’s fourth touchdown catch in three games

Robert Morris regained the lead on Ethan Shine’s second touchdown run, this one for 9 yards, with 7:41 left in the third quarter.

With 12:35 to play in the fourth quarter, Schondelmyer threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Luke Hansen, tying the game at 14-14.

Robby Smart kicked a 21-yard field goal with 3:28 to play to give Dayton its first lead. That capped a nine-play, 77-yard drive.

Dayton’s defense held Robert Morris to 28 yards on its final three drives/.

Schondelmyer completed 11 of 20 passes for 194 yards. Mason Hackett led the Dayton ground attack with 97 yards on 18 carries. Michael Mussari caught three passes for 52 yards.

Dayton opens Pioneer Football League play at home against Stetson at noon next Saturday. Stetson (1-3) lost 59-7 at home to Harvard on Saturday.