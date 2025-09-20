Dayton rallies in fourth quarter for victory at Robert Morris

Dayton celebrates a touchdown by Luke Hansen against Thomas More on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Welcome Stadium. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton celebrates a touchdown by Luke Hansen against Thomas More on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Welcome Stadium. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
50 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Flyers football team finished non-conference play with a 2-1 record for the fourth straight season, winning 17-14 against Robert Morris on Saturday in Moon Township, Pa.

Dayton opened the season with a 24-14 loss at Eastern Illinois and then beat Robert Morris 38-0 at Welcome Stadium on Sept. 6.

After a bye week, Dayton traveled to Robert Morris for the first time since a 22-20 victory in 2022 and rallied from a 14-7 deficit at the end of the third quarter with a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter.

In the first half, Dayton trailed 7-0 when Schondelmyer threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Lochow with 5:45 left in the first half. It was Lochow’s fourth touchdown catch in three games

Robert Morris regained the lead on Ethan Shine’s second touchdown run, this one for 9 yards, with 7:41 left in the third quarter.

With 12:35 to play in the fourth quarter, Schondelmyer threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Luke Hansen, tying the game at 14-14.

Robby Smart kicked a 21-yard field goal with 3:28 to play to give Dayton its first lead. That capped a nine-play, 77-yard drive.

Dayton’s defense held Robert Morris to 28 yards on its final three drives/.

Schondelmyer completed 11 of 20 passes for 194 yards. Mason Hackett led the Dayton ground attack with 97 yards on 18 carries. Michael Mussari caught three passes for 52 yards.

Dayton opens Pioneer Football League play at home against Stetson at noon next Saturday. Stetson (1-3) lost 59-7 at home to Harvard on Saturday.

In Other News
1
Kreft, Brown win Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patt Air Force Base
2
Bengals-Vikings: Three things to know heading into Sunday’s game in...
3
Top-100 2026 forward from North Carolina visiting Dayton this weekend
4
High School Football: Fairfield stuns Lakota West on Homecoming
5
High School Football Roundup: Beavercreek wins second GWOC game, Alter...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.