Dayton rallies over slow start but trails Cincinnati at halftime

CINCINNATI — The Dayton Flyers trailed Cincinnati by as many as 16 points in the first half but trimmed the deficit to 33-26 at halftime Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key players: Amaël L’Etang led Dayton with seven points on 2-of-7 shooting.
Shon Abaev led Cincinnati with eight points on 3-of-3 shooting.
Key stat: Cincinnati made 5 of 10 3-pointers. Dayton made 1 of 13.
Sloppy play: Cincinnati committed 14 turnovers to Dayton’s eight.
Big lead: Cincinnati led 27-11 with 8 minutes, 56 seconds to play in the half. Dayton outscored the Bearcats 15-6 the rest of the way.
Key play: Dayton made four free throws on one possession with 30 seconds to play. Jordan Derkack was fouled and made both. Cincinnati’s Baba Miller also received a technical foul on the play, and Javon Bennett made both technical free throws.
