Dayton rallies over slow start but trails Cincinnati at halftime

Dayton's Jordan Derkack is fouled by Cincinnati's Baba Miller in the first half on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
1 hour ago
CINCINNATI — The Dayton Flyers trailed Cincinnati by as many as 16 points in the first half but trimmed the deficit to 33-26 at halftime Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Amaël L’Etang led Dayton with seven points on 2-of-7 shooting.

Shon Abaev led Cincinnati with eight points on 3-of-3 shooting.

Key stat: Cincinnati made 5 of 10 3-pointers. Dayton made 1 of 13.

Sloppy play: Cincinnati committed 14 turnovers to Dayton’s eight.

Big lead: Cincinnati led 27-11 with 8 minutes, 56 seconds to play in the half. Dayton outscored the Bearcats 15-6 the rest of the way.

Key play: Dayton made four free throws on one possession with 30 seconds to play. Jordan Derkack was fouled and made both. Cincinnati’s Baba Miller also received a technical foul on the play, and Javon Bennett made both technical free throws.

