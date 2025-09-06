Dayton records first shutout in nine years in home opener vs. Thomas More

Dayton didn’t need much extra heat from the sideline Saturday in its home opener at Welcome Stadium. The players in the game provided plenty of energy in a 38-0 victory against Thomas More, a former Division III program now playing at the D-II level.

Bryce Schondelmyer threw two touchdown passes to Gavin Lochow in the second quarter to set the tone.

“It’s great to get a win,” Lochow said. “Nothing feels better than a win.”

Dayton (1-1) evened its record after a 24-14 loss at Eastern Illinois in Week 1, winning its first home game for the fifth straight season.

Dayton shut out an opponent for the first time since a 13-0 victory against Robert Morris at Welcome Stadium in 2016. Dayton had allowed at least one score in its last 87 games before Saturday.

“I don’t think we were really talking about that,” said safety Vincent Firenze, who had six tackles and an interception. “I think we were just foot on the gas, never stopping, always going, no matter what. We can’t let up at all.”

This was the second all-time matchup against Thomas More and first since an 18-7 Dayton victory at Welcome Stadium in 1992.

In his second college start and first in Dayton, the Springfield High School graduate and former Arcanum quarterback Schondelmyer completed 15 of 22 passes for 120 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

“It feels great,” Schondelmyer said. “I had to leave 14 tickets. I had a bunch of family here. To come out with a win, it’s really special.”

Schondelmyer found out he had won the starting quarterback job the week of the season opener. He beat out the returning starter Drew VanVleet. He did not appear in a game in two seasons at Youngstown State, so his start against Eastern Illinois was his first game experience since his senior year at Springfield in 2022.

Through two games, Schondelmyer has completed 32 of 53 passes for 371 yards with four touchdowns.

“It’s what you dream of as a kid,” he said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity, grateful for my teammates. We’re excited we got one. Now let’s do it again.”

Lochow caught nine passes for 83 yards. Michael Mussari caught three passes for 50 yards and scored on a 16-yard pass from VanVleet for Dayton’s final score in the fourth quarter.

Luke Hansen, who gained 15 yards on six carries in Week 1, led the rushing attack with 131 yards on 15 carries. He ran for two scores, including a 51-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Mason Hackett added 56 yards on 18 carries. Dayton outgained Thomas More 200-74 on the ground.

Hansen and Hackett shared the load on Dayton’s first drive, which consumed almost 12 minutes but ended with a missed 21-yard field-goal attempt by Robby Smart.

“We wanted to establish a run,” Andrews said. “It was great to see Hansen pop a couple big ones. When you’ve got the ball for so long, the defense gets worn down. You just keep grinding.”