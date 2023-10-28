BreakingNews
Dayton routs Cedarville in second and final exhibition game

DaRon Holmes leads Flyers with 18 points

Credit: David Jablonski

3 minutes ago
Oakwood High School graduate Will Maxwell put the final touch on a 75-40 victory for the Dayton Flyers against Cedarville University with a 3-pointer in the final seconds Saturday in an exhibition game at UD Arena.

Dayton played five walk-ons, including the freshman Maxwell and Anthony Grant’s son, Makai, who wore his dad’s No. 33 for the first time as a Flyer, in the last 90 seconds.

Here’s a quick recap of the game:

What it means: This was Dayton’s second and final exhibition game. It was Dayton’s third 30-point victory against the Division II Yellow Jackets in the last five years. Dayton won 93-60 in 2019 and then 94-60 in 2021.

Star of the game: Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II had 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, and 12 rebounds.

Key stat: Dayton made 9 of 27 3-pointers (33%), while Cedarville made 4 of 36 (11%). Cedarville made 1 of 21 in the first half.

Kobe Elvis led Dayton from long range by making 4 of 6 3-pointers. He scored 12 points. Javon Bennett made 2 of 4.

Rotation news: Dayton started the same five players as it did Sunday in a 78-70 loss to Ohio State: Holmes; Malachi Smith; Kobe Elvis; Nate Santos; and Enoch Cheeks.

Dayton played a 10-man rotation until the final 6:49 when the last two scholarship players who had not seen action, Marvell Allen and Jaiun Simon, entered the game. No one played more than 25 minutes.

Looking ahead: Dayton opens the season Nov. 6 against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

