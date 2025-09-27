Dayton routs Stetson in PFL opener

Schondelmyer completed 19 of 23 passes for 333 yards. He became the second UD quarterback to throw five touchdown passes in a half and the first since Jack Cook against Jacksonville in 2019.

Schondelmyer became the fifth UD quarterback to throw at least five touchdowns in a game and the first since Drew VanVleet last season against Marist.

Michael Mussari led the wide receivers with eight catches for 169 yards with two touchdowns.

Donovan Weatherly scored the first touchdown of the game on a 60-yard reception.

Gavin Lochow and Dominic Vrbancic also caught touchdown passes.

Vincent Firenze scored the final touchdown of the first half on a 99-yard interception return.

Linebacker Sam Schiesing led the defense with nine tackles. LinebackerJoe Kingsbury had eight tackles, a sack, and 2½ tackles for loss.

Dayton improved to 6-1 against Stetson (1-4, 0-1), which lost its 14th straight PFL game.

Dayton returns to action at 2 p.m. Oct. 11 at Valparaiso (1-3), which was off Saturday and will play its PFL opener against Dayton.