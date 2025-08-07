Dayton schedules charity exhibition game for third straight season

In 2023, in Dayton’s first charity exhibition game, Ohio State pulled away in the final 10 minutes for a 78-70 victory. It was the first meeting between the programs since the NCAA tournament in 2014.

Last year, in front of another sellout crowd at UD Arena, Xavier took control of the game late in the first half and never let Dayton make a serious run in the second half en route to a 98-74 victory. It was the first meeting between the former Atlantic 10 Conference rivals since 2015.

Dayton and Penn State have played once in the regular season. In 1998, Dayton lost 77-74 to Penn State at UD Arena in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.

The matchup against Penn State in October will bring back former Virginia Commonwealth coach Mike Rhoades to UD Arena. He’s entering his third season at Penn State.

The Nittany Lions finished 16-17 in his first season and 16-15 last season. Five double-digit scorers from that team won’t return for the 2025-26 season.

Rhodes was 129-61 in six seasons at VCU. His Rams beat Dayton in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship game in his final season at VCU in 2023.

The idea for the charity exhibition games came about after the death of Grant’s daughter in 2022. Four days after Jay’s death, Grant released a statement in which he said, “At the appropriate time, my wife (Chris) and I plan to advocate for more comprehensive mental health care and to do all we can to increase awareness around these issues.”

The exhibition game comes two weeks before Dayton opens the season Nov. 3 against Canisius at UD Arena.