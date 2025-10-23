Dayton sells out fifth straight season at UD Arena

“Selling out UD Arena for a fifth straight year speaks volumes about our fans and what Dayton basketball means to this community,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan in a press release. “Our fans are the foundation of our success. Their loyalty and energy make UD Arena one of the most special environments in college basketball, and we never take that for granted.” Dayton ranked 20th in the nation in average attendance (13,407) last season.

Dayton has ranked in the top 25 in attendance 10 seasons in a row, not counting the 2020-21 pandemic season when national attendance figures were not kept, and in the top 30 for 27 straight years. It has ranked in the top 35 every season since UD Arena opened in 1969.

Dayton’s sellout streak includes the last 11 home games of the 2019-20 season, 17 home games in the 2021-22 season, 16 home games in the 2022-23 season. 15 home games in the 2023-24 season and 18 home games in the 2024-25 season. It does not include home games played during the 2020-21 season, when attendance was limited during the pandemic.

Prior to this run of sold-out seasons, Dayton had never sold out every game in a season.

This will be the 121st season for Dayton basketball and the 57th season at UD Arena. The Flyers beat Penn State 78-62 in an exhibition game Sunday and play a second exhibition game at 7 p.m. Monday against Bowling Green. They open the regular season at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 against Canisius.