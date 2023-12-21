Dayton sets school record for 3-pointers in rout of Oakland

What it means: Dayton (9-2) won its 16th straight non-conference home game. Oakland (6-7) lost for the fourth time in the last five games.

The Flyers scored 90 points for the first time in just over two years. They beat Alabama State 93-54 on Dec. 1, 2021.

Star of the game: Javon Bennett led Dayton with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Stat of the game: Dayton set a school record by making 18 3-pointers on 34 attempts. It set the previous single-game record (17 or 32) in 2018 in a 106-79 victory against Virginia Commonwealth at UD Arena.

Dayton has shot 50% or better six times this season. Koby Brea and Bennett each made 5 of 8.

Another impressive stat: Dayton committed only two turnovers. That’s its lowest total since at least the 2010-11 season.

Looking ahead: Dayton players now have a chance to go home for Christmas because they don’t play again until Dec. 30 against Longwood (12-2) at UD Arena in their final non-conference game. Longwood lost 79-70 at North Carolina Central on Wednesday, ending a 12-game winning streak.

Dayton beats Oakland 91-67. Atticus Schuler had the final basket, the first field goal of his career. pic.twitter.com/66YcJ1ipXQ — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) December 21, 2023

FIRST-HALF RECAP

Dayton outscored Oakland 21-7 in the last five minutes of the first half to build a 46-28 halftime lead

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key player: Bennett led all scorers with 13 points. He made 5 of 6 field goals.

Key stat: Dayton made 9 of 16 3-pointers (56.3%). Bennett made 3 of 4. Nate Santos, Kobe Elvis and Brea each made 2 of 4.

Big run: Dayton led 25-21 with five minutes remaining and went on a 9-0 run over the next two minutes.

Foul trouble: DaRon Holmes II picked up his second foul with 5:13 to play and didn’t return in the first half. He had one point in 11:47.