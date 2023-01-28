X
Dark Mode Toggle

Dayton shakes up starting lineup, builds 20-point halftime lead vs. Richmond

Sports
By , Staff Writer
15 minutes ago

The Dayton Flyers returned to their 2021-22 starting lineup for the first time this season and built a 43-23 halftime lead against Richmond on Saturday at UD Arena.

Dayton made all 11 of its field-goal attempts in the final seven minutes.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Lineup news: Kobe Elvis and Malachi Smith started for the first time since November, joining DaRon Holmes II, Toumani Camara and R.J. Blakney in the starting lineup. That was the group that started games most of last season together. They had not started a game together this season.

Mike Sharavajamts, Mustapha Amzil and Koby Brea came off the bench in the first half.

Key player: Brea made 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 12 points in 11 minutes.

Assist numbers: Smith tallied nine assists in the half.

Key stat: Dayton made 1 of 9 3-pointers in the first nine minutes and then made 6 of 8 the rest of the half.

Big run: Dayton outscored Richmond 12-0 to turn a 12-11 deficit into a 23-12 lead at the 5:51 mark.

In Other News
1
Women’s basketball: Dayton suffers its fifth straight loss
2
Dickey’s ‘bounce-back game’ leads CJ past Alter
3
‘It’s different here’: Bond among players vital to Bengals’ success
4
Mixon willing to do what it takes for Bengals offense
5
Ohio State athletic department enjoys record-setting revenue year

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top