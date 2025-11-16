Dayton shows improved outside shooting in first half vs. Bethune-Cookman

Key players: Javon Bennett scored 18 points for Dayton in the first half. He made 4 of 5 3-pointers after making 1 of 10 in a 74-62 loss at Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Arterio Morris scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting for Bethune-Cookman.

Key stats: Dayton made 8 of 12 3-pointers (66.7%) after making 2 of 26 (7.7%) against Cincinnati.

Bethune-Cookman kept it close by shooting 47.2% (17 of 36) from the field and grabbing nine offensive rebounds.

Biggest run: Dayton outscored Bethune-Cookman 9-0 in a one-minute stretch, turning a 26-25 deficit at the 7:11 mark into a 34-26 lead at the 5:57 mark. Keonte Jones made a 3 to start the spurt, and then Bennett made two in a row.

Lineup news: Jordan Derkack replaced Jacob Conner, who started the first three games, in the starting lineup.

Early struggles: Dayton committed four turnovers in the first four minutes but only one in the last 16 minutes of the half.