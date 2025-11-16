Dayton shows improved outside shooting in victory vs. Bethune-Cookman

What it means: Dayton (3-1) rebounded from a 74-62 loss at Cincinnati on Tuesday with its 29th straight victory in non-conference home games.

The Flyers won their 17th straight game against Southwestern Athletic Conference teams. This was their first game against Bethune-Cookman since 2008.

Bethune-Cookman fell to 1-3. It played Auburn, losing 95-90 in overtime, and Dayton close but lost 101-61 to the Miami Hurricanes.

Star of the game: Javon Bennett led Dayton with 25 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

Stat of the game: Dayton made 11 of 19 from 3-point range after making 2 of 26 3s (7.7%) against Cincinnati and shooting 20.7% from long range in its first three games.

Bennett made 4 of 7 3s. De’Shayne Montgomery made 4 of 5 and scored 16 points. Amaël L’Etang made 2 of 3 and scored 18 points.

Key moments: Dayton’s led by as many as 13 points in the second half, 70-57 with 9 minutes, 26 seconds remaining. Bethune-Cookman cut the deficit to six points twice with under seven minutes to play.

Two free throws by Keonte Jones and a layup by Jordan Derkack pushed the lead back to 10 points entering the final five minutes.

Bethune-Cookman again cut the Dayton lead to six points in the final minute, but the Flyers scored three points at the free-throw line to put the game away.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays at Marquette (3-2) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisc. Marquette lost 89-82 at home to Maryland on Saturday.

HALFTIME RECAP

Dayton led by as many as 10 points in the first half and took a 45-39 lead into halftime.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Bennett scored 18 points for Dayton in the first half. He made 4 of 5 3-pointers after making 1 of 10 in a 74-62 loss at Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Arterio Morris scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting for Bethune-Cookman.

Key stats: Dayton made 8 of 12 3-pointers (66.7%) after making 2 of 26 (7.7%) against Cincinnati.

Bethune-Cookman kept it close by shooting 47.2% (17 of 36) from the field and grabbing nine offensive rebounds.

Biggest run: Dayton outscored Bethune-Cookman 9-0 in a one-minute stretch, turning a 26-25 deficit at the 7:11 mark into a 34-26 lead at the 5:57 mark. Jones made a 3 to start the spurt, and then Bennett made two in a row.

Lineup news: Derkack replaced Jacob Conner, who started the first three games, in the starting lineup.

Early struggles: Dayton committed four turnovers in the first four minutes but only one in the last 16 minutes of the half.