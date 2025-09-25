Dayton starts A-10 schedule on New Year’s Eve for second straight season

Here’s what fans should know about the schedule:

First game: Dayton will play at home on Dec. 31 for the second straight season. It beat La Salle 84-70 last season to open A-10 play. This season, the first opponent will be Fordham.

The Flyers have won five straight games against Fordham, which has never won at UD Arena. Fordham is 0-16 on Tom Blackburn Court.

Last game: Dayton plays defending A-10 champion VCU on March 6 in its final A-10 game for the second straight season. The Flyers won 79-76 at VCU’s Siegel Center on March 7 last season.

Dayton and VCU also play on Feb. 6 in Richmond. The teams have split the regular-season series four years in a row.

Dayton has won its final home game in 14 straight seasons.

Philadelphia trip: Dayton plays at La Salle on Jan. 21 and then at Saint Joseph’s three days later.

The last time Dayton played two games in Philadelphia in a four-day stretch in 2020, it stayed in Philadelphia and did not travel home between games.

First road game: Dayton plays at Loyola Chicago on Jan. 3. The Flyers are 1-2 at Gentile Arena since Loyola joined the A-10 in the 2022-23 season. Friday fun: Dayton will play more Friday games (5) than Saturday games (3) during A-10 play for the second time in three years. In the 2023-24 season, it also played five games on Friday and three on Saturday. Last year, it played four on Friday and four on Saturday. Streak on the line: Dayton plays Davidson on Feb. 15 at UD Arena.

The Flyers have won 10 straight games in the series against Davidson (13-9, 3-6) since a loss in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament quarterfinals in 2017. It’s Dayton’s longest active winning streak against a current A-10 program and its fourth longest winning streak against an A-10 opponent.

Familiar face: Former Dayton coach Archie Miller will coach against the Flyers at UD Arena for the second time in his four seasons at Rhode Island. The Rams play in Dayton on Jan. 27. Miller lost 96-62 to Dayton in first return to UD Arena in 2024. He’s 1-2 against Dayton. Busiest stretch: Dayton plays two games in the first two weeks of February and five in the last two weeks of the month. More info: Times and complete television information will be announced at a later date.

Dayton’s complete 2024-25 schedule

PRESEASON

Oct. 19, 2 p.m.: Penn State at Dayton (exhibition). Oct. 27, 7 p.m.: Bowling Green at Dayton (exhibition).

NON-CONFERENCE

ATLANTIC 10 SCHEDULE