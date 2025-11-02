Dayton suffers most lopsided loss of season at San Diego

Dayton (6-3, 4-2) fell into a tie for third place with St. Thomas (6-3, 4-2) in the Pioneer Football League. They trail Drake (6-2, 4-0) and Presbyterian (8-1, 4-1).

San Diego (5-4, 3-2) is tied for fifth.

San Diego built a 28-0 lead against Dayton with touchdowns by four different players.

Dayton broke up the shutout early in the fourth quarter on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Drew VanVleet to Michael Mussari.

VanVleet threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Lochow for Dayton’s other score on its final drive.

VanVleet completed 18 of 30 passes for 220 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

In the first half, Dayton punted on six of its seven drives. It went three and out on four of those.

San Diego held Dayton to minus 6 rushing yards on 26 attempts.

Dayton is off next weekend and returns to action at noon on Nov. 15 against Drake at Welcome Stadium. It closes the regular season at Davidson on Nov. 22.