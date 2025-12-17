Dayton takes double-digit lead into halftime vs. Florida State

The Dayton Flyers led by as many as 18 points in the first half and took a 42-31 lead into halftime against Florida State on Tuesday at UD Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key player: Dayton guard De’Shayne Montgomery led Dayton with 16 points. He made 5 of 8 field goals, including 1 of 1 3-pointers, and 5 of 5 free throws.
Key stat: Dayton shot 44% (11 of 25) from the field. Florida State shot 33% (10 of 30).
Big run: Dayton led 16-10 with 11 minutes, 58 seconds left in the half. It outscored Florida State 14-2 over the next four-plus minutes to stretch its lead to 30-12 at thee 7:26 mark.
Comeback: Florida State answered Dayton’s run with a 9-0 run and cut the deficit to seven points several times in the last four minutes.
Final points: Jordan Derkack scored four points in the final minute to push Dayton’s lead back to double figures.
Foul trouble: Three Florida State starters picked up three fouls in the first half.
Back-to-back alley oops to De’Shayne Montgomery. Dayton leads 28-12 at 7:55. Flyers on 12-2 run in last three-plus minutes. pic.twitter.com/3t0237UA3I— David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) December 17, 2025
About the Author