Dayton takes double-digit lead into halftime vs. Florida State

Key player: Dayton guard De’Shayne Montgomery led Dayton with 16 points. He made 5 of 8 field goals, including 1 of 1 3-pointers, and 5 of 5 free throws.

Key stat: Dayton shot 44% (11 of 25) from the field. Florida State shot 33% (10 of 30).

Big run: Dayton led 16-10 with 11 minutes, 58 seconds left in the half. It outscored Florida State 14-2 over the next four-plus minutes to stretch its lead to 30-12 at thee 7:26 mark.

Comeback: Florida State answered Dayton’s run with a 9-0 run and cut the deficit to seven points several times in the last four minutes.

Final points: Jordan Derkack scored four points in the final minute to push Dayton’s lead back to double figures.

Foul trouble: Three Florida State starters picked up three fouls in the first half.