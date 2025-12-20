Dayton takes lead into halftime vs. Liberty

Key players: Amaël L’Etang led Dayton with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He made 2 of 3 3-pointers.

Key stat: Dayton made 5 of 12 3s. Liberty made 4 of 9.

Big run: Dayton broke open a 12-12 game with an 8-2 run, taking a 22-14 lead with 9 minutes, 43 seconds to play.

Biggest lead: Dayton led 29-19 after a 3 by Javon Bennett at the 6:41 mark. Brett Decker Jr., who scored 12 points in the half, then made two straight 3s for Liberty.

Roster news: Sean Pouedet, a 6-foot-2 guard from Belgium, made his Dayton debut. He was one of the first players off the bench. His only stat in nine minutes was one personal foul.

Famous fan: Former Dayton and big-league pitcher Craig Stammen, the new manager of the San Diego Padres, was honored during a timeout in the first half.