Dayton takes lead into halftime vs. Liberty

The Dayton Flyers led by as many as 10 points in the first half and took a 33-29 lead into halftime against Liberty in the final non-conference game of the regular season on Saturday at UD Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key players: Amaël L’Etang led Dayton with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He made 2 of 3 3-pointers.
Key stat: Dayton made 5 of 12 3s. Liberty made 4 of 9.
Big run: Dayton broke open a 12-12 game with an 8-2 run, taking a 22-14 lead with 9 minutes, 43 seconds to play.
Biggest lead: Dayton led 29-19 after a 3 by Javon Bennett at the 6:41 mark. Brett Decker Jr., who scored 12 points in the half, then made two straight 3s for Liberty.
Roster news: Sean Pouedet, a 6-foot-2 guard from Belgium, made his Dayton debut. He was one of the first players off the bench. His only stat in nine minutes was one personal foul.
Famous fan: Former Dayton and big-league pitcher Craig Stammen, the new manager of the San Diego Padres, was honored during a timeout in the first half.
Craig Stammen in the Dave Chappelle sears. pic.twitter.com/i9tUMDVLSv— David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) December 20, 2025
