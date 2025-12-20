Dayton takes lead into halftime vs. Liberty

Dayton's Amaël L'Etang makes a shot in the first half against Liberty on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at UD Arena.

The Dayton Flyers led by as many as 10 points in the first half and took a 33-29 lead into halftime against Liberty in the final non-conference game of the regular season on Saturday at UD Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Amaël L’Etang led Dayton with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He made 2 of 3 3-pointers.

Key stat: Dayton made 5 of 12 3s. Liberty made 4 of 9.

Big run: Dayton broke open a 12-12 game with an 8-2 run, taking a 22-14 lead with 9 minutes, 43 seconds to play.

Biggest lead: Dayton led 29-19 after a 3 by Javon Bennett at the 6:41 mark. Brett Decker Jr., who scored 12 points in the half, then made two straight 3s for Liberty.

Roster news: Sean Pouedet, a 6-foot-2 guard from Belgium, made his Dayton debut. He was one of the first players off the bench. His only stat in nine minutes was one personal foul.

Famous fan: Former Dayton and big-league pitcher Craig Stammen, the new manager of the San Diego Padres, was honored during a timeout in the first half.

