Dayton takes narrow lead over Loyola into halftime

CHICAGO — The No. 21 Dayton Flyers led for the last 16 minutes of the first half and took a 35-32 lead into halftime against Loyola Chicago on Friday at Joseph J. Gentile Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: DaRon Holmes II led Dayton with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Desmond Watson scored 16 points for Loyola, making 4 of 5 3-pointers.

Key stat: Dayton shot 50% from the field (13 of 26) to Loyola’s 30.3% (10 of 33), but Dayton had 11 turnovers and Loyola had six.

Big run: Dayton scored seven straight points after Loyola took a 3-0 lead.

Big plays: Nate Santos made a 3-pointer to give Dayton its largest lead, 35-29 in the final minute, but Loyola guard Braden Norris was fouled on a 3-point attempt with four seconds to play and made all three free throws to cut Dayton’s lead to 35-32 at the half.

