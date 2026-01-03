Dayton trails Loyola Chicago at halftime

Dayton's Bryce Heard tries to hold onto the ball in the first half against Loyola Chicago on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at Gentile Arena.

CHICAGO — The Dayton Flyers scored the last seven points of the first half to cut into a 15-point deficit and trailed Loyola Chicago 39-31 at halftime Saturday at Joseph J. Gentile Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Chicago native Bryce Heard led Dayton with nine points off the bench. He made 2 of 4 field goals and 4 of 4 free throws.

Kayde Dotson made 3 of 4 3-pointers and scored 11 points for Loyola.

Key stat: Dayton shot 31% (5 of 16) from 3-point range. Loyola shot 39% (7 of 18).

Big run: Dayton led 15-13 after a 3-pointer by Jacob Conner at the 11:11 mark. Loyola outscored Dayton 13-0 over the next four minutes.

Long drought: Dayton missed eight straight shots after the 3 by Conner. Heard scored four points at the line during that stretch.

Lineup news: Amaël L’Etang (lower-body injury) and Malcolm Thomas (ankle) missed their second straight game with injuries.

