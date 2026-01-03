Dayton trails Loyola Chicago at halftime

Key players: Chicago native Bryce Heard led Dayton with nine points off the bench. He made 2 of 4 field goals and 4 of 4 free throws.

Kayde Dotson made 3 of 4 3-pointers and scored 11 points for Loyola.

Key stat: Dayton shot 31% (5 of 16) from 3-point range. Loyola shot 39% (7 of 18).

Big run: Dayton led 15-13 after a 3-pointer by Jacob Conner at the 11:11 mark. Loyola outscored Dayton 13-0 over the next four minutes.

Long drought: Dayton missed eight straight shots after the 3 by Conner. Heard scored four points at the line during that stretch.

Lineup news: Amaël L’Etang (lower-body injury) and Malcolm Thomas (ankle) missed their second straight game with injuries.