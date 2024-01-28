Dayton trails Richmond after lowest scoring half in eight years

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key player: Richmond center Neal Quinn led all scorers with eight points on 4-of-9 shooting.

Key stat: The teams combined to make 4 of 26 3-pointers. Dayton made 3 of 16. Richmond made 1 of 10.

Big run: Dayton opened the game with a 9-0 run in the first six minutes. Richmond missed its first 11 shot attempts during that stretch.

Star slumps: Dayton’s top player, DaRon Holmes II, had three points on 1-of-9 shooting. Richmond’s top player, Jordan King, had two points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Rotation news: Petras Padegimas made his first appearance since Dec. 30 against Longwood. He missed the last six games because of an illness.