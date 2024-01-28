Dayton trails Richmond after lowest scoring half in eight years

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
17 minutes ago
X

RICHMOND, VA. — Richmond outscored the No. 16 Dayton Flyers 7-0 in the last three minutes of the first half to build a 20-15 halftime lead on Saturday at the Robins Center.

It was Dayton’s lowest-scoring half since Feb. 23, 2016, when they trailed Saint Louis 19-14 at halftime and won 52-49 in overtime in St. Louis.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key player: Richmond center Neal Quinn led all scorers with eight points on 4-of-9 shooting.

Key stat: The teams combined to make 4 of 26 3-pointers. Dayton made 3 of 16. Richmond made 1 of 10.

Big run: Dayton opened the game with a 9-0 run in the first six minutes. Richmond missed its first 11 shot attempts during that stretch.

Star slumps: Dayton’s top player, DaRon Holmes II, had three points on 1-of-9 shooting. Richmond’s top player, Jordan King, had two points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Rotation news: Petras Padegimas made his first appearance since Dec. 30 against Longwood. He missed the last six games because of an illness.

In Other News
1
Wright State basketball: Backups coming through to bail out Raiders
2
Wright State basketball: Nagy thrilled with comeback, troubled by...
3
Dayton, Richmond meet Saturday in A-10 Game of the Year (so far)
4
Wayne grad makes go-ahead 3 as No. 1 South Carolina rallies past No. 9...
5
Wright State stages late rally, wins at Cleveland State in OT

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top