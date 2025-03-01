Dayton trails Richmond at halftime on Senior Day at UD Arena

Dayton's Enoch Cheeks tries to maintain possession in the first half against Richmond on Saturday, March 1 2025, at UD Arena. A jump ball was called, and Richmond gained possession. David Jablonski/Staff

Richmond led the Dayton Flyers for the last 15 minutes of the first half and took a 26-24 lead into halftime Saturday at UD Arena.

Dayton has trailed at halftime in three straight home games. It trailed Virginia Commonwealth 31-28 and lost 73-68 on Feb. 7. It trailed Duquesne 44-40 at halftime and won 77-76 on Feb. 15.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Top players: Richmond’s Dusan Neskovic led all scorers with eight points on 2-of-5 shooting. He made 3 of 4 free throws.

Nate Santos and Malachi Smith each scored five points for Dayton.

Key stat: Each team made four 2-point field goals and five 3-pointers. Richmond made 3 of 4 free throws, while Dayton made 1 of 5, all shot by Amaël L’Etang.

Big run: Dayton led 6-4 after a 3-pointer by Enoch Cheeks with 17 minutes, 20 seconds left in the half. Richmond outscored Dayton 8-0 in the next three-plus minutes, taking a 12-6 lead on a 3 by Neskovic at the 13:49 mark.

Senior Day: Before the game, UD honored Brady Uhl, Enoch Cheeks, Zed Key Posh Alexander, Nate Santos and Malachi Smith as well as four senior student managers: John Hannan, of Cleveland; Jackson Conroy, of Philadelphia; Liam Armstrong, of Dayton; and Ayden Johnson, of Centerville.

