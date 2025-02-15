Dayton trims double-digit deficit to 4 at halftime against Duquesne

Key players: Matus Hronsky led Duquesne with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting. He made 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Enoch Cheeks led Dayton with 12 points on 3-of-6 shooting. He made 5 of 6 free throws, including 4 of 4 in the final seconds of the half.

Key stat: Duquesne made 7 of 13 3-pointers (53.8%). Dayton made 3 of 10 (30%).

In the first game between the teams on Jan. 21 in Pittsburgh, Dayton shot 69.2% (9 of 12) from 3-point range in the first half, building a 44-25 lead. Dayton won that game 82-62.

Big run: Duquesne turned a 23-22 lead into a 35-23 lead with a 12-1 run from the 9:29 mark to the 6:27 mark. Dayton’s Jacob Conner ended the run with five straight points.

Dayton twice cut the deficit to four points. A dunk by Zed Key after an offensive rebound with seven seconds left led to the four-point halftime margin.

First-half defense: This was the second straight game Dayton allowed its opponent to put up a big first-half score. On Wednesday, Dayton and Fordham were tied at 48-48 at halftime. Fordham shot 61.5% (16 of 26) from the field in the first half.