Dayton turns up the pressure and leads at halftime for first time this season

After trailing Illinois-Chicago and UMass Lowell by seven points at halftime and Liscomb by 10, it led Austin Peay 46-38 at halftime. The 46 points also topped their previous best first-half total by 18 points.

Dayton made several big changes, employing an intense full-court pressure defense throughout the half and playing a 10-man rotation. The expanded rotation meant a bigger role for freshman guard Lynn Greer III, who scored six points in nine minutes.