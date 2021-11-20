Dayton turns up the pressure and leads at halftime for first time this season

The Dayton Flyers enjoyed a halftime lead for the first time this season Saturday.
After trailing Illinois-Chicago and UMass Lowell by seven points at halftime and Liscomb by 10, it led Austin Peay 46-38 at halftime. The 46 points also topped their previous best first-half total by 18 points.
Dayton made several big changes, employing an intense full-court pressure defense throughout the half and playing a 10-man rotation. The expanded rotation meant a bigger role for freshman guard Lynn Greer III, who scored six points in nine minutes.
The unexpected star of the half was Dayton center Moulaye Sissoko, who needed just one half to reach his career high of 12 points. He had 20 points in his career in 17 appearances entering the game.
Dayton shot 65.4 percent from the floor, relying on in the inside game. It attempted only four 3-pointers.
All 10 players who saw action in the first half for Dayton scored except for Malachi Smith, who led the team with four assists in the half in his first start.
